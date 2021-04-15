Black River Falls man arrested after leading police on late-night chase

A 44-year-old man was arrested late Tuesday night after he led authorities on a chase that spanned several miles.

According to a statement from the City of Blair Police Department, Christopher Doeslaere of Black River Falls was pulled over on Hwy. 53 and 95 near Brekke Ridge Road for a traffic violation in the City of Blair. Two deputies from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the traffic stop, the statement reads.

Doeslaere was discovered to have a warrant out for his arrest and, shortly thereafter, fled the scene and led law enforcement on a pursuit that was described as spanning “several miles.”

Doeslaere eventually came to a stop after he got stuck in a muddy field off of Moen Coulee Road in Ettrick.

The City of Blair Police Department stated Doeslaere resisted arrested, but caused no injury to himself or nearby officers. He did, however, mention that he had ingested a substance, which resulted in him being transferred to Gundersen Tri County Hospital in Whitehall, where he was treated and subsequently released.

At the Trempealeau County Jail, Doeslaere was booked for felony fleeing a officer, felony drug possession, resisting arrest, felony bail jumping and driving after revocation.