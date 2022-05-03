BKV gives Winona City Council presentation on proposed public safety building

The Winona City Council received a presentation from BKV Group as well as ISG on the proposed public safety building and community center project Monday night.

This presentation follows a council action in February that had the city enter into an agreement with the firms to provide a conceptual layout for both the community center and public safety building, the latter of which would house the Winona police and fire departments.

Craig Carter and Bruce Schwartzman of BKV Group presented to the council.

BKV Group provided a preliminary cost estimate as part of the presentation. The total estimated project cost would come in at $38,246,748 in the low range and $42,320,530 on the high range.

Schwartzman and Carter recapped what space requirements the public safety building would need, a conceptual site plan for both the public safety building and the community center, the preliminary cost estimate, potential funding options and the potential next steps.

The BKV representatives illustrated the immediate need of the facility totaling 64,325 square feet. The BKV Group also did planning for the future projected space needs, which totaled 69,888 in 20 years.

As for the conceptual plan, Carter explained that splitting the facilities into two seperate buildings made the most sense to allow for discrete public entrances for both facilities and for functionality and organizational purposes.

As far as next steps, the council agreed that they would like to see a presentation from staff in response to this information as well as potential public input avenues, with the preferred time potentially being during the next council meeting.

