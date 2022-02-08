Bishop to remember Blessed James with ties to Winona

On February 13, 1982, a 37-year-old man known as Brother James was shot several times in broad daylight by hooded men while he was on a ladder making repairs outside a school in Guatemala where he taught.
Brother James Miller was born into a farming family near Stevens Point, Wisconsin. He entered into religious life with the Christian Brothers and spent many years in Winona.
He received his undergraduate degree in 1966 and his masters degree in 1974 from St. Mary’s College (now St. Mary’s University).
Pope Francis beatified Brother James on December 7, 2019, in Guatemala. The title “Blessed” is one step away from being a Saint in the Catholic Church.
Blessed James is the first De La Salle Christian Brother from the United States to be beatified. He is considered a martyr because his death was a consequence of his faith in Jesus Christ.
It is suspected that he was killed because he and the other Brothers fought to keep their young students from being forced into the military. His murderers were never brought to justice.
People are also reading…
On the 40th Anniversary of his death, Bishop John M. Quinn will celebrate a memorial Mass at 10:30 am Sunday at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona. Bishop Quinn will be joined by 20 Christian Brothers, some of whom knew Blessed James.
Meet these 12 notable Saint Mary’s University in Winona alumni
Anthony Adducci, 1959
Judge Arthur Boylan, J.D., 1971
Brother James Miller, 1966, M' 1974
Jane (Weydert) Homeyer, Ph.D., 1986
John Hoffman, Ph.D., 1951, and Robert Hoffman, Ph.D., 1956
John McDonough, 1975
John Stegeman, Ph.D., 1966
Denise Klinkner, M.D., 1997
Mary Dempsey, J.D., 1975
Michael Johanns, J.D., 1971
Andrew “Roo” Yori, 1999
As the year concludes, for many it is a time to reflect on the past year and dream about the next. Prominent members of the Winona community a…