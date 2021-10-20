Bishop Quinn receives Saint Mary’s University’s Presidential Award for Merit

The Most Rev. John Quinn, AFSC, D.D., Bishop of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, received the Saint Mary's University Presidential Award for Outstanding Merit for serving as an inspiring leader, engaging shepherd and teacher, and genuine friend of the university.

During Saint Mary’s annual Benefactor Recognition Dinner on Oct. 15, Bishop Quinn was recognized for supporting Catholic education at all levels.

He served as the director of Catholic Education for the Archdiocese of Detroit for more than a dozen years, and has regularly taught in the Theology Department on Saint Mary’s Winona Campus. He has been a member, as well as serving as chair of, the United States Catholic Conference of Bishops Committee on Catholic Education, and as chair of the Catholic Higher Education Working Group.

Bishop Quinn has earned three graduate degrees, written and published scholarly and pastoral essays as well as book chapters, and received an honorary Doctor of Education from Saint Mary’s in August 2012.

Inspired by the mission of the De La Salle Christian Brothers and the Lasallian Catholic educational mission of Saint Mary’s, Bishop Quinn was named an affiliated member of the Institute of the Brothers of the Christian Schools earlier this year.

In addition to his support of the university’s mission, Bishop Quinn has also demonstrated his dedication to its students by gifting his teaching stipend back to Saint Mary’s for scholarships for students in need of financial assistance.

