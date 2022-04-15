Bipartisan rally in Winona raises funds for Ukrainian refugees

Approximately 150 people gathered last weekend at Winona's bandshell for a bipartisan rally in bipartisan support of Ukraine.

Ten individuals took time to speak at the rally, including, but not limited to, Mayor Scott Sherman, state Sen. Jeremy Miller, and state Rep. Gene Pelowski, along with a woman from Ukraine, a Vietnam veteran, and a Winona Senior High School student.

The event, organized by WSHS social studies teacher Dwayne Voegeli and city council members Steve Young and George Borzyskowski, raised $2,600 for Ukrainian refugees in Bytow, Poland, Voegeli said.

Voegeli shared that the original goal that organizers had set was to raise $2,000 over two weeks for Bytow -- which is Winona's sister city. While that goal was met with the event, fundraising will continue to hopefully raise more to help the refugees.

WSHS students helped raise the funds by staffing the donation table.

Knitcraft donated to the rally a large Ukraine flag to fly during the event. The city's fire department was present to hang this flag on one of its trucks, along with a U.S. flag on another truck.

"It was a very positive gathering," Voegeli said.

To donate to refugees in Bytow, checks -- made out to Winona for Ukraine -- can be sent to 359 Pleasant Hill Drive, Winona, MN 55987.

