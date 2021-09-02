Big Muddy Brew N' Que returns this weekend after 2020 cancelation

The Big Muddy Brew N' Que is set to bring the community back together this weekend after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.
This year's celebrations will include a grill competition, a cornhole tournament, a magic show, axe throwing, an obstacle course, inflatable rides, and more.
Additionally, a variety of music acts are set to perform during the weekend festivities.
There will also be tasting opportunities for those who want to enjoy some of the foods and drinks featured during the weekend's events -- including during the grilling contest.
Tickets are required for the food tasting. Participants involved in the grilling contest have teamed up with non-profits that will receive 50% of the event's ticket sales.
Participants for the grilling contest include Nosh Scratch Kitchen partnered with Winona Family YMCA; Heirloom Seasonal Bistro partnered with Hiawatha Valley Mental Health; Blue Smoke BBQ partnered with Habitat for Humanity; Hy-Vee partnered with Family and Children's Center; River City Grill partnered with Ready, Set, School; and Black Horse Bar and Grill partnered with the Winona ORC.
Another participating restaurant, who will partner with Project FINE, was yet to be determined as of Tuesday.
The participants' food will be served by the non-profits they are partnered with during the grilling contest.
Another annual event making its return this year is the celebrity rib eating, which brings together prominent community members for a feast on stage in front of attendees.
Over 20 area businesses have come together to sponsor this year's Big Muddy Brew N' Que, helping to for sure make it a memorable year.
Organizers on social media have described this year's event as "better than ever."
For more information -- including a full schedule of events -- and to buy tickets for the tastings, visit bigmuddybrewnque.com.