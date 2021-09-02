Big Muddy Brew N' Que returns this weekend after 2020 cancelation

The Big Muddy Brew N' Que is set to bring the community back together this weekend after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.

This year's celebrations will include a grill competition, a cornhole tournament, a magic show, axe throwing, an obstacle course, inflatable rides, and more.

Additionally, a variety of music acts are set to perform during the weekend festivities.

There will also be tasting opportunities for those who want to enjoy some of the foods and drinks featured during the weekend's events -- including during the grilling contest.

Tickets are required for the food tasting. Participants involved in the grilling contest have teamed up with non-profits that will receive 50% of the event's ticket sales.

Participants for the grilling contest include Nosh Scratch Kitchen partnered with Winona Family YMCA; Heirloom Seasonal Bistro partnered with Hiawatha Valley Mental Health; Blue Smoke BBQ partnered with Habitat for Humanity; Hy-Vee partnered with Family and Children's Center; River City Grill partnered with Ready, Set, School; and Black Horse Bar and Grill partnered with the Winona ORC.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Another participating restaurant, who will partner with Project FINE, was yet to be determined as of Tuesday.