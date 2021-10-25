Big Brothers Big Sisters to feature Taste of Winona

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region has served at-risk youth since 1969 matching at-risk youth, Littles, with adult volunteers, Bigs, in one-to-one mentoring relationships.

It will hold its 18th annual Winona community fundraiser on Saturday, October 30 from 5—7 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, this year, a drive-thru food-pick up and online auction will be featured.

The drive-thru will be hosted at Winona ORC. Proceeds will fund the Matching and Support of these very special relationships.

Ticket buyers will have the opportunity to pick up a Fall-themed package that will include samples of local restaurants.

Individual ticket purchases will include a distinctive wicker basket filled with:

Pita Chips and Hummus from Acoustic Cafe

Bruschetta from Heirloom Seasonal Bistro

BBQ Pork Bun from Hy-Vee

Coleslaw from Bluff Country Co-op

Scones from Bloedow’s Bakery

The online auction will end at 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 30 so winners can pick up their winnings along with the food.

Check out the online auction and purchase tickets at: https://7riversbbbs.org/taste-of-winona.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0