Big Brothers Big Sisters of Winona and La Crosse moving forward despite COVID-19 restrictions

Though COVID-19 has forced people to maintain their distance from one another, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Winona and La Crosse is still pushing forward with its bigs and littles interacting, albeit more indirectly.

At the onset of the pandemic, Big Brothers Big Sister shifted to a digital format for meetings between their bigs and littles, such as meeting through Zoom or FaceTime.

Kate Bickett, community relations manager for Big Brothers Big Sisters in Winona and La Crosse, said the shift to online was immediate, but was not without its initial difficulties.

Since Big Brothers Big Sisters serves mostly low-income, single-parent households, Bickett said, some families had issues making the conversion to digital.

Another difficulty that has arisen is the loss of some college-aged bigs who were forced to leave due to COVID-19.

“A lot of them were seniors (or) don’t know what the fall will look like,” Bickett said. “So they’re not able to talk to or see their littles because they’re so far away. We do have a greater need at this time for bigs.”

This isn’t to say that everything has changed for the worse.