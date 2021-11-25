Big Band benefit set for Winona Food Shelf

John Paulson’s big band returns to Winona from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, for an evening of exciting and original contemporary jazz at Wellington’s Pub and Grill.

Admission is free and all contributions will be directed to the Winona Food Shelf program offered by Winona Volunteer Services.

The band will performing two sets of music by tenor saxophonist, composer and musical director Dr. John Paulson.

The group includes some of the best jazz players and teachers in the region and this is a rare opportunity to hear them perform together. This performance will include the world premiere of “Refuge,” a new work by Dr. Paulson, as well as hits from the group’s two previous CDs.

Paulson taught jazz and woodwinds at Saint Mary’s University for over 30 years and taught jazz studies at Winona State for six years. He’s currently teaching jazz lessons at the Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts.

The 18-piece John Paulson Big Band began in November of 2012 with their premiere concert performing to a capacity crowd at the Winona Art Center. Portions of this performance were included on their first CD “The John Paulson Big Band Project” and released the following year.

Their newest CD “Five Years On” was recognized by KBEM FM jazz radio as one of the top 10 new big band CDs of 2018. The group has done numerous projects involving concerts and clinics supported by the Southeastern Minnesota arts council as well as the Minnesota state arts board.

The members of the group are from all over the Southeastern Minnesota and Western Wisconsin regions. Wellington’s Pub and Grill in Winona has become their unofficial home base for regular fall concerts.

Seating will be limited. Wellington’s is located at 1429 W. Service Drive in Winona. For further information, check out www.paulsonjazz.com.

