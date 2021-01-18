 Skip to main content
Biden names UW-La Crosse grad as deputy secretary of education
alert top story

Biden names UW-La Crosse grad as deputy secretary of education

Cindy Marten

President-elect Joe Biden has announced a number of key administration posts, including Cindy Marten as Deputy Secretary of Education.

Marten is superintendent of the San Diego Unified School District since 2013 and a graduate of UW-La Crosse.

“UW-La Crosse was delighted to see one of our alums, Cindy Marten, nominated to serve as Deputy Secretary of Education for the incoming Biden administration,” the college said in a statement.

“Marten has had a remarkable career as a teacher, principal and superintendent, and we look forward to seeing how she will use her talents to serve our nation’s schools.”

Martin earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education at UW-La Crosse and a master’s degree in Teaching and Learning from the University of California, San Diego..

In San Diego, she directed implementation of the district’s Vision 2020 initiative, committing to a meaningful graduation for all students. San Diego achieved the highest graduation rate among big-city districts in California and the fastest reading growth of large urban districts nationwide in 2019.

A classroom teacher for 17 years prior to being appointed superintendent, Marten worked for 10 years at Central Elementary in City Heights, one of San Diego’s most ethnically diverse and economically challenged school communities.

There, she established a highly successful bi-literacy program, a hands-on school garden program, integrated arts education, quality after-school and preschool programs, a daycare center for employees’ children, and a community health and wellness center for students and their families.

