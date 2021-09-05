Best of Winona open for nominations

The Winona Daily News is planning to name the Best of Winona, and we need your help.

The nomination phase is open now until September 16. Nominate your favorites in dozens of categories by visiting https://go.winonadailynews.com/bestof.

You can make nominations once per day, per category and per email address.

“Winona is the home of superlative businesses, restaurants, scenery and people — and they deserve to be highlighted and recognized,” said Paul Pehler, president and director of local sales and marketing for the River Valley Media Group. “Our Best of Winona contest was built with that spirit in mind.”

After nominations, voting will be open Oct. 5-21 to determine the winners and runners up.

“Initial response from the community has been remarkable, with over 1,000 business nominations being received within the first 24 hours of the nomination period,” Pehler said. “I’d anticipate that engagement and excitement will accelerate as we reveal the Top 5 in each category and move into the voting phase of the contest.”

To vote, visit https://go.winonadailynews.com/bestof. Individuals can vote once per day, per category per email address and/or phone number.