BCS Automotive Interface Solutions in Winona to remain open; New York plant closing

BCS Automotive Interface Solutions in Winona will remain open, as well as consolidate operations with the now-closing plant in Auburn, New York.
BCS, formerly TRW, is a manufacturer of complex switches, integrated electronic control panels, HVAC controls and other devices/programs for vehicle interiors to create a more efficient driving experience.
The consolidation announcement comes at the end of BCS’s study to determine the future of Winona’s plant in response to the continued slowdown in the North American automotive market.
The initial study announcement said the plants in Winona and Auburn were being looked at, but mentioned that other plants in Reynosa, Mexico, and Galesville, Wisconsin, could also affected.
Winona is considered one of BCS’s two main manufacturing sites, with the other being Auburn, and employs more than 240 employees.
However, roughly the same number of employees in Auburn are expected to lose their jobs because of the move, according to The Auburn Citizen newspaper.
According to Chad Heltemes, Winona BCS plant manager, the Winona site was selected to remain open because of the campus here.
“(We) have design engineering located here, our machine build division is located here, and … an internal supplier over in Galesville of plastic injection moldings,” Heltemes said. “It’s good to be a part of that campus.”
This does not mean BCS will gain an excess of employees because of the consolidation.
Due to BCS in Winona losing a follow-on contract to continue manufacturing electronic control modules, audio and HVAC controls for the Ford F-150, 114 people at the Winona plant are at risk of losing their jobs.
Heltemes said the acquisition of Auburn’s operations should keep BCS Winona’s employee numbers up.
“With the Auburn business coming in by year end, we’ll be able to maintain our headcount and maintain the operation in Winona and keep our appointment just north of 140 employees,” Heltemes said.
With the consolidation of Auburn’s operations, BCS Winona now needs to adjust to the coming changes.
The Port Authority of Winona granted permission Thursday for BCS to apply for a number of funds and programs in order to help facilitate the consolidation.
According to Winona director of community development Lucy McMartin, BCS needs to meet performance and job creation requirements in order to be eligible for the funds.
In total, BCS may receive $1,600,000 from the state to help facilitate with the consolidation, with $500,000 meant to train new workers on new processes and customized job training to meet the unique needs of BCS workers.