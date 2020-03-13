BCS Automotive Interface Solutions in Winona to remain open; New York plant closing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“(We) have design engineering located here, our machine build division is located here, and … an internal supplier over in Galesville of plastic injection moldings,” Heltemes said. “It’s good to be a part of that campus.”

This does not mean BCS will gain an excess of employees because of the consolidation.

Due to BCS in Winona losing a follow-on contract to continue manufacturing electronic control modules, audio and HVAC controls for the Ford F-150, 114 people at the Winona plant are at risk of losing their jobs.

Heltemes said the acquisition of Auburn’s operations should keep BCS Winona’s employee numbers up.

“With the Auburn business coming in by year end, we’ll be able to maintain our headcount and maintain the operation in Winona and keep our appointment just north of 140 employees,” Heltemes said.

With the consolidation of Auburn’s operations, BCS Winona now needs to adjust to the coming changes.

The Port Authority of Winona granted permission Thursday for BCS to apply for a number of funds and programs in order to help facilitate the consolidation.