BCS Automotive Interface Solutions approved to request state funds for transition project

BCS Automotive Interface Solutions has been approved to apply for the Minnesota Investment Fund that will help improve its facility in Winona and add more than 100 jobs.

According to the motion passed by the Winona City Council Monday, BCS will request $600,000 from the state that will be used to upgrade the facility’s printed circuit board assembly areas for improved contamination control and establishing a physical separation for the manufacturing of the product coming in from Auburn, New York.

With the consolidation of the Auburn plant, about 117 jobs will be made available in Winona, according to BCS Winona plant manager Chad Heltemes.

In early March, BCS announced that its plant in Auburn would be closing and that operations would be consolidated with Winona by the end of the year.

The decision to close the Auburn plant came as a result of a slowdown in the global automotive market and is seen as a cost-cutting action by the company.

In a letter to the council by Heltemes, it is noted that up to $500,000 may be deferred if the plant meets its performance and job creation requirements.

In total, BCS is estimating that $4 million is necessary to see the project through.

Along with the Minnesota Investment Fund, other sources of funding are being looked so BCS can finish the project, which include the Job Creation Fund, the Minnesota Job Skills Partnership to train new workers on new processes, the Minnesota Job Training Incentive Program to meet unique needs for BCS workers and the Port Authority Revolving Loan Fund.

