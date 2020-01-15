Management of NOSH Scratch Kitchen expects to open in Winona sometime in early February, after a delay from the originally announced August opening.
The restaurant will be located at 102 Walnut St., across from the Equality Die Cast, Incorporated, building.
Greg Jaworski, founder and head chef at NOSH Scratch Kitchen, said the delay was due to the historic nature of the building, which is supervised by the State Historic Preservation Office, and how it wanted to ensure that the integrity of the building was not being compromised by the renovation.
“That’s been the biggest delay,” Jaworski said, “finally just getting approval of the tile and how to design the space. It’s been a very slow build-out of an old building.”
Painting in the Walnut property is expected to be completed by the end of the week and booth construction is expected to be completed around the same time.
A Health Department inspection is likely to follow the completion of these objectives, which is an indication that the property is nearing completion and almost ready to open.
An exact opening date for NOSH Scratch Kitchen has not been given, but Jaworski gave a reason for why he does not want to share it.
“We’re just trying to sneak open. … I don’t believe I’m even going to hang the sign,” Jaworski said. “The last thing I want to do is announce to the world we’re open and get clobbered and disappoint people.”
After a week or two open, Jaworski said the restaurant should be able to provide the quality service that customers need.
The NOSH brand’s move to Winona came from the town looking to fund a fine-dining restaurant and Jaworski’s desire for a change in environment from his former place-of-operation of 12 years, Lake City.
“(Lake City) is small, 5,000 people. The winters can be tough,” Jaworski said. “So we were ready for (a move) … The opportunity presented itself. I wasn’t looking for it, I wasn’t asking for it. It just happened.”
In Lake City, the restaurant was simply called “NOSH.”
The restaurant’s new, elongated name was due to legal reasons, but Jaworski said he wanted a name that conveyed the type of service people can expect from his business.
“Scratch kitchen is kind of a slang term in the industry, in that if you’re a scratch kitchen, you’re doing everything from scratch,” Jaworski said. “You’re dicing your own vegetables, you’re making your own soups, your own sausages, baking bread daily in-house. Everything we do here is constructed here.”
With the delayed opening and the expectations that are mounted against him and his business, Jaworski said he hopes Winona is understanding once the restaurant finally does open.
“If you could give us a week or two (after opening), and be patient, we will hopefully not disappoint anyone,” Jaworski said.
