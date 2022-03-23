Bacon Fest May 7: Get tickets; how to enter Bacon Eating Contest

The River Valley Media Group has partnered with Festival Foods, Farmland Bacon and Copeland Park & Events Center to bring Bacon Fest to La Crosse on May 7 at Loggers Field.

“We are excited to be playing host to the first ever Bacon Fest at Copeland Park and Events Center! This fits the mission to be a venue for not just baseball but other community events. Can’t wait to smell the bacon sizzling, beverages flowing while listening to some great music!” said Ben Kapanke, general manager of the La Crosse Loggers and one of the key collaborators to make Bacon Fest a reality.

La Crosse has been home of many food-inspired events over the years and now bacon can be added to that list.

“I think this event is what the world needs right now. To meet and enjoy some savory bacon with a couple cold brews on a nice spring Saturday at a ballpark. Roses are red. Bacon is red. Poems are hard. Bacon,” added Matt Boshcka, local entrepreneur, business owner and another key contributor behind Bacon Fest.

Food vendors will gather at Loggers Field, offering samples of their best bacon dish or overall bacon in this family friendly event, with trophies awarded to vendors in each category. There will be a Fan’s Favorite division, as voted on by all attendees as well as a Judge’s Choice in each category as voted upon by a panel of local judges.

This year’s Bacon Fest judges panel includes La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds, chef Shawn McManus of Savory Creations, Festival Foods store director Mark Pryzwojski and local bacon fanatic Tony Szak.

VIP tickets, sponsored by Wisconsin Clothing Company, are available to purchase for $45 until April 3. VIP tickets include early access to Bacon Fest, with VIP gates opening at noon. In addition, VIPs will receive an official Bacon Fest shirt provided by Wisconsin Clothing Company, two drink vouchers, free sample from all food vendor booths and one “second chance” sampling from a food vendor of their choice.

Tickets are available to purchase at lacrossetribune.evvnt.events/events/la-crosse-bacon-fest-5-7-2022, and apparel will be available for pick-up at Wisconsin Clothing Company in downtown La Crosse from April 20-May 4. VIP tickets are limited to 250 tickets, so act now if you want to secure your VIP spot!

General admission tickets, sponsored by Casino Queen, are available for $20 (in advance) and $25 at the gate on day of the event. General admission ticket gates open at 1 p.m., and ticket holders receive one free sample from all food vendor booths. Tickets can be purchased at lacrossetribune.evvnt.events/events/la-crosse-bacon-fest-5-7-2022.

A highlight of the event will be the official Bacon Eating Contest, sponsored by Festival Foods and Farmland Bacon. Fifteen contestants, as determined by our readers’ votes, will compete to see who can consume the most bacon in five minutes. The winner will receive a trophy, and bragging rights as the first ever Bacon Fest Bacon Eating Champion. For details to enter the social media contest, please visit: https://go.lacrossetribune.com/BaconFest.

Currently some of the food vendors include Big Boar BBQ, Bubba’s Meats, City Meat Market, David Reay’s, Dublin Square, Holmen Meat Locker, Midway Deli and Stinson Meat Market. If you interested in becoming a vendor, please email paul.pehler@lee.net or call 608-791-8300.

A portion of ticket proceeds will be donated to WAFER Food Pantry of La Crosse.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with WAFER for this event. WAFER has been gracious to offer volunteers to work with vendor booths and assist as needed throughout the event. We’re happy to be able to offer ticket proceeds to their cause and perhaps just as importantly, draw more awareness to their critical mission in providing food to the Coulee Region,” says Paul Pehler, president and director of local sales for the River Valley Media Group.

