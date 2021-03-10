Avoiding wasted doses: Some Winonans get vaccines earlier than planned

A few members of the Winona State University community had the chance to receive COVID-19 vaccines earlier than expected recently, thanks to a few extra doses in the county's possession.

Ben Klinger, director of Winona County Emergency Management, shared that the county had been working with the university to vaccinate its high-risk community members when there were a few doses left that needed to be used up.

The county offered these limited doses to WSU community members who were in upcoming priority tiers for the vaccine, Klinger said, as they were easily able to reach out to them due to a connection already present.

The university echoed a similar view of the situation in a statement Tuesday: "WSU is committed to following the guidance of our public health officials and doing its part for the health and safety of our greater community. When notified to do so this last week, WSU alerted its high-risk employees and high-risk students that they were eligible for vaccination appointments. Upon further guidance from the county, WSU was able to communicate the opportunity to its employees more broadly with the message emphasizing high risk priority."