Local author and illustrator Lizz Howe will be at the Children's Museum of La Crosse, 207 Fifth Ave. S., from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 22 with book readings, cookie and ornament decorating and a visit from a special guest.

Museum admission will include the event, and no registration is required.

To learn more about the author, visit www.lizzhowebooks.com/

