Austin woman arrested for DWI

  Updated
  • 0

An Austin woman was arrested for DWI early Thursday morning.

According to the Winona Police Department, officers responded to a call at 3:31 a.m. that was reporting a vehicle had left the roadway and come to rest in a ditch on highway 61 near River Hills Dental.

Upon locating the vehicle, officers noticed that the driver was showing signs of impairment. The driver, April Taylor Arends, 27, was arrested for suspicion of DWI.

Arends later tested a 0.22 BAC.

