ATM reported stolen from Ashley Furniture in Arcadia

An ATM was reported stolen from an Ashley Furniture Monday, the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed.

The sheriff’s office said the theft occurred between 4:25 a.m. and 6:50 a.m. at the Ashley located off of Washington Street in Arcadia.

According to a post on the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the ATM was seen being loaded onto a dolly and subsequently placed in a light blue 2002-2009 Kia Sorento.

From the surveillance footage the sheriff’s office acquired, it is not possible to read the license plates on the vehicle.

The suspects were last seen traveling southbound on CTH J in Arcadia.

Any information regarding the suspects can be referred to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office or the Arcadia Police Department.

