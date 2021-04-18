At Viterbo, community partnerships grow stronger during pandemic

At this time a year ago, Viterbo University, like the rest of the world, was staring into the unknown caused by the pandemic. Like our higher education counterparts across the country, we had transitioned to online-only instruction while around us lockdowns were announced, businesses shuttered, and events cancelled to combat the spread of COVID-19.

It has not been easy, and we mourn for the lives lost and pray for those who have suffered. We also recognize the inequities and injustice the pandemic has amplified, and this has deepened our commitment to the common good and being an agent of positive change in both the lives of our students and the greater region as a whole. We find hope for a better future through the daily examples of help and compassion shown to one another, the advances in health care, and the emphasis on strengthening our communities.

It is in crises like the pandemic that the importance of community is especially affirmed. From our founding by the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration in 1890 to the modern day, Viterbo University leaders have been guided by our important role in the greater La Crosse area and the region. Viterbo is fortunate to have close relationships with many community partners, and this was never more important than it will be in 2021 and in the future.