At UWL, COVID-19 has sparked ingenuity, partnerships and reflection

Speaking of students, I’ve been heartened to see them give so much of their time and talents to community service. Our students have helped staff a COVID-19 care facility in Milwaukee, assisted the city of La Crosse with a victory garden project combating food insecurity, and launched fundraisers and food drives for community members in need. While this kind of philanthropy from our students is hardly surprising, I could not be prouder of them.

At UWL, we have never forgotten that this pandemic is, above all else, a public health crisis. That’s why we implemented strict health and safety measures and offered to host a Surge Testing center and community-based vaccination clinic on our campus. Of course, the past 12 months were also marked by civil unrest as our country continues to grapple with systemic racism. These Twin Pandemics, as they’re sometimes called, have compounded the challenges faced by certain communities. People of color, people of limited financial means and people who care for children or loved ones have been disproportionately affected by both pandemics. Better and brighter days are ahead, but it will take all of us extending a hand and doing our part to make them a reality.

I want to thank our students, staff, faculty, community members and partners near and far for standing with us during the darkest days of this pandemic. Without them, the work we do would not be possible.

I’m excited for the opportunities ahead, and I know we will meet them with a renewed sense of purpose and partnership. This pandemic has shown us time and time again that when we come together, we can achieve truly remarkable things.

Joe Gow is chancellor at UW-La Crosse.

