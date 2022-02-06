Ask a Master: Tips for choosing, growing roses

I am now receiving many garden catalogues with beautiful images of flowers. One of my favorites are the roses. Of course roses are, to me, the flower for February with Valentine Day being right-dab in the middle of the month.

There are many types of rose plants. The ones we think about for Valentine Day are the hybrid tea roses that have a long stem and a single flower. These are delightful in a vase but not as common in the garden.

Typically, our garden bushes are the polyanthas, floribundas or grandifloras varieties that have many blooms, and the size of the flower varies from polyanthas being the smaller and the grandifloras being the largest.

My favorite rose plant is one that was planted on my family farm. Everywhere I have moved, I have taken that rose plant since it smells so wonderful!

So which variety should you plant? Well, that depends on many factors — with location being the top. We are in zone 4, so make sure you select those that are hardy to zone 4. Also, do you have space for a climbing rose or would a shrub rose be better? Again, location is important.

Another factor for selecting a plant is to select those that have resistant to diseases, since roses are susceptible to fungal infections. Roses need six hours of sun per day with good air circulation and, for climbing roses, an eastern exposure. You should keep your roses watered well and fertilize every six weeks.

If your rose plant young leaves look yellow, they need more nitrogen. If the old leaves turn yellow you need magnesium which can be found in Epsom salt.

During the flowering season you can encourage more flowers by dead-heading. In the fall or spring, you can stimulate new growth by cutting back your canes (stems) to about 18 inches.

Whatever type of rose bush you plant, always remember to take time to “smell the roses.”

