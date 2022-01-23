Ask a master: Plant trees with care

The catalogs are arriving and everyone is planning for spring plantings. Are you looking to plant a tree or two? Here are suggestions for a successful tree planting.

Avoid using tree trunks as handles or levers when moving and positioning the plants. Moving the trunk independent of the root ball damages the roots, jeopardizing your new tree’s health. Instead, lift and carry trees, shrubs and other plants by the container or rootball. A second set of hands will give you the strength and leverage needed to safely move large plants in the landscape.

Locate the root flare, the area where the roots flare away from the trunk. It is often covered with soil. Untie the burlap from around the trunk of balled-and-burlapped trees. Gently brush the soil away from the trunk of the tree if the root flare is not obvious. Measure the distance from the root flare to the bottom of the root ball or container. This is equal to the depth of your planting hole.

Dig a saucer-shaped hole the same depth as the root ball (root flare to the bottom) and at least two to three times wider than the root system. Avoid digging deeper than the root ball. The loosened soil is subject to settling, and soon your properly planted tree will be in a low spot that collects water and leads to root rot.

Make the hole wider than the root ball. Loosening the soil in a wide area around the planting hole allows the roots to penetrate the surrounding soil for faster development of a large root system. Scratch the sides of the planting hole with your shovel. Roughening the sides eliminates glazed surfaces that are difficult for roots to penetrate.

Now the trick is to get the tree safely in the hole. Enlist a friend to help with heavier plants. Set your balled-and-burlapped tree in the hole. Double check the depth, making sure the root flare will be at slightly above the soil surface.

Now water your new tree, step back and pat yourself on the back.

Newly planted trees require more frequent watering than an established tree. They should be watered at planting time and at these intervals: 1-2 weeks after planting, water daily; 3-12 weeks after planting, water every 2-3 days. After 12 weeks, water weekly until the roots are established. In Minnesota, this will take one to two years. You can establish when it is established by measuring the tree trunk with a caliper or ruler. Measure the trunk diameter at six inches above ground for diameters up to four inches. If the diameter is more than four inches, measure at 12 inches above the ground.

What quantity should be applied to water newly planted trees is based on the size of trunk measurement. For instance, for a one inch tree trunk, water with 1 to 1.5 gallons of water each time and it will take 1.5 years for the roots to become established. By comparison for a three inch tree trunk, water 3 to 4.5 gallons of water each irrigation time and it will take 4.5 years for its roots to become established.

Marianne Duffy Hohenner is a Winona County Master Gardener. If you have gardening questions or problems, call 507-457-6440 and leave a message. A Winona County Master Gardener will call you back within 2-3 days to answer your question or solve your problem.

