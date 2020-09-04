 Skip to main content
Ashley Furniture Outlet takes old Shopko building in Arcadia
ARCADIA, Wis. — An Ashley Furniture Outlet will take over the old Shopko building in Arcadia and is expected to open on Oct. 2.

According to a release by Ashley Furniture, renovations are underway and will be three times the size of the current Ashley HomeStore Outlet in Arcadia.

The products featured at the store will be discontinued products, models, sample products and other miscellaneous items for 30-70% off the retail price. New entry-level products not available in the Ashley HomeStore will also be available, the release states.

“We’re excited to welcome customers into a newly designed retail experience geared toward exceptional values,” Todd Wanek, president and CEO of Ashley Furniture Industries,= Inc, said. “This store model will allow us to gauge the need and logistics for future Ashley Furniture Outlet locations across the country.”

The release states the outlet will be open Fridays through Sundays and that products will have a take-with-you policy after purchasing from the store.

