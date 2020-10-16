Ashley Furniture holding virtual event to teach select schools about job opportunities

In honor of National Manufacturing Month, Ashley Furniture in Arcadia is holding an educational virtual event to teach area students of the various job opportunities within the company.
The virtual event is scheduled to take place in October, as the original in-person tours and events have been cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic.
A specific date has not been given as only select schools can attend.
This isn’t exclusive to just Arcadia, either, as students surrounding advanced-manufacturing facilities in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Mississippi are also invited to attend.
Some opportunities and lessons students will learn include operating a machine and designing furniture, as well as learning about the importance of manufacturing and the economic benefits of the industry.
Support Local Journalism
Ashley president and CEO Todd Wanek expressed in a release Thursday the importance of introducing children to various career opportunities.
“We are passionate about inspiring future creators by exposing them to the incredible career pathways that manufacturing offers,” Wanek said. “Manufacturing is a rapidly advancing industry and it needs our help to ensure the future are not left unfilled.”
Participating school districts in Wisconsin are Arcadia, Arcadia Holy Family, Blair-Taylor, Cochrane-Fountain City, Eleva-Strum, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, Independence, Independence SSSP and Whitehall.
Ashley has had a number of partnerships with K-12—and post-secondary—schools over the past five years, which includes investing in STEM-based learning opportunities, scholarships, providing students with exposure to technical trades and career opportunities, instructor training and robotics programs.
As manufacturing continues to advance and the global economy evolves, Ashley said, training and educating the current and future workforce is a crucial part to the U.S.’s success.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.