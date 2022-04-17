Ashley Furniture helps support Arcadia, surrounding area organizations with Ashley for the Arts

Ashley Furniture has gone beyond just caring about its products and employees and is also putting in the effort to support its home of Arcadia and neighboring communities.
The company’s nonprofit organization Ashley for the Arts especially has become a well-talked about across the region each year, as the organization brings big name artists to Arcadia to perform during one weekend each summer.
While most events would charge large admission fees to see these acts individually, Ashley for the Arts charges a very small fee for the whole weekend.
Bringing profits back to its parent company Ashley Furniture is not the goal of the event either — as instead profits of the event are given to area organizations like a multitude of schools across the region, emergency services and more.
In 2021 alone, the organization was able to donate a record breaking $635,000 to 65 area organizations.
Cotter Schools is one of the many entities in Winona that benefits from the annual Ashley for the Arts event.
Jana Korder, director of communications for Cotter Schools, shared that this year Cotter received a donation from Ashley for the Arts of $21,260.
Cotter Schools’ families earn the funds by picking up shifts at the music-filled festival.
Korder shared that during those shifts people complete a variety of tasks, including checking IDs, handing out wristbands, driving people in golf carts and more.
Families are able to work as much as or as little as they want to, Korder shared.
If families pick up shifts over the event’s weekend, they can have some of the money donated by Ashley for the Arts go into their family account at Cotter.
“It really benefits our families,” Korder explained.
She said that these funds can help families pay for opportunities through the school.
A part of the funds from Ashley for the Arts also go directly to the Band Boosters at Cotter, helping pay for needs such as uniforms and busing for trips.
Ashley for the Arts is set to kick off for 2022 in Arcadia on Aug. 11 and will continue through Aug. 13.
To learn more about the annual event and to buy tickets, visit
ashleyforthearts.com.
