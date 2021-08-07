Ashley for the Arts returns Thursday in Arcadia after 2020 cancellation

Ashley for the Arts is ready to bring the area community back together after last year's cancellation due to COVID-19.
The annual event -- which is full of music, arts activities and other festivities -- is designed to help give back to the community, both by providing low cost access to the arts and by donating to local organizations.
With large sponsors covering most of the costs of the festival, the ticket revenue and other money raised can cover the small amount still needed for expenses and then the rest can be donated back to groups and institutions such as area schools -- including Winona Area Public Schools and schools in La Crosse -- food pantries, local clubs and more.
In 2019 alone, Ashley for the Arts was able to donate $590,000 to over 60 non-profit organizations in the area, according to the festival's website.
"With having a year off, we wanted to make sure we came back strong," Ashley for the Arts event director Cole Bawek said.
He shared that Ashley for the Arts is a large financial opportunity for many of those non-profit organizations.
"By not having the event last year, it hurt those organizations," Bawek said. "We (hope) we can bring people here safely so we can help support our communities."
The event isn't designed as an escape from the realities of the pandemic though, instead the Trempealeau County Health Department is using it as an opportunity to vaccinate more people.
A free vaccination clinic that doesn't require appointments will be open at Memorial Park Drive.
The clinic will be held all three days of the festival with hours being from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
With Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson offered, the clinic will be open for anyone 12 years old or older.
People who are 12 years old to 17 years old will need to have a parent or guardian present.
The vaccination clinic is available through a partnership between the Trempealeau County Health Department, Ashley for the Arts, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and AMI Healthcare.
"We are making progress in putting COVID-19 behind us, and we’ve achieved high vaccination rates among people age 55 and older," Trempealeau County Health Department director/health officer Aron Newberry said in a release announcing the clinic.
"We all want to continue to experience the benefits of reduced community spread: seeing loved ones, reopening local businesses, enjoying summer, and safely getting kids back to school this fall. The vaccines are extremely effective and safe, and the best way to keep us on the right track is for every eligible adult and child to get vaccinated," Newberry wrote.
Masks are recommended to be worn when in large groups at the festival, but they are not required.
Cleaning and other precautions will be completed throughout the three days.
Staff and attendees should follow guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which will be posted around the grounds.
People who are showing symptoms of COVID-19 should not attend Ashley for the Arts.
Health worries don't need to be heavily focused on during the festival though, as the annual event is set to be packed full of activities and music for the whole family.
As for performing acts, headliners over the three days include Foreigner, Kip Moore, Toby Keith, Switchfoot, Barenaked Ladies, Little Big Town and more.
With the variety of music acts present, Bawek said, "Basically, anyone in the family should be able to listen to some music that they like to hear. That's one of the things we pride ourselves on."
Bawek did say that one of the challenges this year was finding acts with opening in their schedules, after previously canceled performances were being rescheduled for this summer for many performers.
But, Bawek said, they did make it work to find music that variated in sounds but also connected smoothly together.
Numerous other acts will perform between a total of four locations on the grounds including local youth group Winona's Little Warriors Drumline.
Other activities and opportunities during the festival that will certainly catch the eyes of people of all ages include a 5K run/walk, an art and craft fair, painting, a photo contest, circus acts, a petting zoo, carnival games, fireworks, inflatables, a hot air balloon launch and more.
For more information, including a full schedule of events, and to buy tickets before the festival, visit ashleyforthearts.com.
Ashley for the Arts is held at 551 Memorial Park Drive in Arcadia.