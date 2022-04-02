Ashley for the Arts releases main stage lineup for 2022 event

Ashley for the Arts organizers have announced their full main stage lineup for the 2022 event, scheduled for Aug. 11 to Aug. 13.

On Friday, the schedule includes performances from Morgan Wade, Phillip Phillips, Train and Brantley Gilbert.

Wade, a singer-songwriter, has gained fames in recent years with songs such as "Wilder Days" and, more recently, "Take Me Away." Wade will take the main stage at 3 p.m. Friday.

The second major act of the weekend, Phillips, became a household name after competing on "American Idol," winning the 11th season in 2012. Some of his biggest hits include "Home" and "Gone, Gone, Gone." He will perform Friday at 5 p.m.

Next, Train — famous for hits such as "Drops of Jupiter" and "Hey, Soul Sister" — will perform at 7 p.m. The rock band has released a multitude of albums since its formation in the ’90s.

Gilbert will finish off the night's main stage lineup at 9 p.m. Gilbert's hits include "Bottoms Up," "What Happens in a Small Town" and more.

As for Saturday, the lineup for the main stage includes Danielle Bradbery, Night Ranger, Cole Swindell and Brooks and Dunn.

Bradbery, who is scheduled to perform at 3 p.m., gained fame after winning the fourth season of "The Voice." Her most popular songs include "Stop Draggin' Your Boots" and "Sway."

Rock band Night Ranger, which has released a dozen albums in its decadeslong career, will perform at 5 p.m. Saturday. One of the band's hit songs is "Sister Christian," which was released in the ’80s.

Swindell, a country music singer-songwriter, will perform at 7 p.m. He has gained fame in recent years with songs such as "Chillin' It" and "You Should Be Here."

Country music duo Brooks and Dunn will take the stage at 9 p.m. Brooks and Dunn became a well-known name in the industry with popular hits including, but certainly not limited to, "Red Dirt Road," "Brand New Man" and "Boot Scootin' Boogie."

The weekend will also include more music acts on the side stage, a 5K walk and run, arts and crafts, family fun, food vendors and more.

Each year, Ashley for the Arts donates its profits to local non-profit organizations. After the 2021 event, organizers were able to donate over $635,000 to 65 organizations in the area, breaking previous records.

Among the organizations that benefit from the annual event include Winona Area Public Schools and other Winona nonprofits.

Tickets are now for sale at an early bird rate at ashleyforthearts.com. Ticket prices will increase July 1.

Each year, the annual event is held at 551 Memorial Park Drive in Arcadia.

