The 11th Ashley for the Arts music and art festival in Arcadia earlier this month raised and will donate more than $590,000 to more than 60 participating nonprofit organizations, including 28 area school districts.
Lady Antebellum, Brothers Osborne and 3 Doors Down headlined the festival, as well as Chris Kroeze of Barron, Wis., who took second place on NBC's "The Voice" last year.
Area school talent also performed, including the Aquinas Middle School choir and jazz combo, Cotter marching band and the Whitehall High School choir, which performed the national anthem.
Ashley Furniture Industries, numerous community and corporate sponsorships provided more than 4,000 volunteer shifts to make the festival go.
Next year's event will be Aug. 6-8.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.
Ashley for the Arts 2019
The music group Raizin Kain put on a great show for the large crowd that gathered Friday night during the 2019 Ashley for the Arts event in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
Professor Pinkerton of Toledo, Ohio, entertains during the Ashley for the Arts event Friday in Arcadia, Wis.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
Israil Vergana, left, Miranda Rebolledo, center, and Milagros Rebolledo, right, enjoy the fun at Ashley for the Arts as they pose with a living statue during Friday's festivities.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
Scott Wieczorek, left, and Jim Heineman, of the music group Raizin Kain put on a spectacular musical performance during the 2019 Ashley for the Arts event in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
The X Ambassadors music group performs live on the main stage during the 2019 Ashley for the Arts event in Arcadia, Wisconsin, on Friday night, August 9th.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
Erik Bang does a juggling routine during the 2019 Ashley for the Arts as part of the entertainment venue on Friday in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
The entertainment, the music, the food, and the attendance was fantastic Friday evening during the 2019 Ashley for the Arts event in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
"Oh!No!" The Miltown Clown performs interactive juggling with people in the crown during the 2019 Ashley for the Arts festival in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
Greyson Serie of the group, Raizin Kain performs at the 2019 Ashley for the Arts event held in Arcadia Friday night.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
Karis Schmitt of Dubuque, Iowa, walks the tight rope as which was one of the many activies provided during the Ashley for the Arts event held in Arcadia, Wisconsin, on Saturday.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
Brothers Osborne performs live as part of the Ashley for the Arts entertainment venue Friday, August 9th, 2019.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
Local musical group Raizin Kain puts on a great show at the 2019 Ashley for the Arts event Friday night in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
Hot air balloons flew overhead Friday during the 2019 Ashley for the Arts festival in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
"Oh!No!" The Miltown Clown sweeps young Saphira Hulburt off her feet in laughter during the 2019 Ashley for the Arts festival in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
The X Ambassadors music group performs live on the main stage during the 2019 Ashley for the Arts fundraising event on Friday night, August 9th.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
Lori Rademacher poses with a living statue during part of the fun of the 2019 Ashley for the Arts festival Friday in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
Greyson Serie of the music group Raizin Kain gives a great performance for a very large crowd during the 2019 Ashley for the Arts event in Arcadia Friday night.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
EriK Bang does a juggling routine while balancing on a big red ball amongst a group of onlookers during the 2019 Ashley for the Arts Friday in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
Don Barnes of the group 38 Special performs Friday during the 2019 Ashley for the Arts event.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
Evalyn Ebling rides a spinning swing during the 2019 Ashley for the Arts fundraising event on Friday in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
38 Special performs for a huge crowd on the main stage during the 2019 Ashley for the Arts on Friday in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
Plenty of great food choices were available for the huge crowds of people that gathered Friday in Arcadia, Wisconsin, during the 2019 Ashley for the Arts festival.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
Erik Bang balances and maneuvers himself around on a big red ball during the 2019 Ashley for the Arts event Friday in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
Greyson Serie of the music group Raizin Kain performs during the 2019 Ashley for the Arts event in Arcadia Friday night.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
The 20th Century Circus put on quite a show under the big top during the 2019 Ashley for the Arts festivities in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
The big screens at the sides of the main stage make for a great show no matter where you are located at the main stage venue at the Ashley for Arts event.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
Performers from the 20th Century Circus put on a great show under the big top as part of the 2019 Ashley for the Arts festival in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
Cheese curds, pizza, corn dogs, and fresh cut fries from Stumpy's Concessions were a popular food choice during the 2019 Ashley for the Arts festival in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
Brothers Osborne performs live as part of the Ashley for the Arts entertainment venue Friday, August 9th, 2019.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
The X Ambassadors music group performs live on stage during the 2019 Ashley for the Arts fundraising event on Friday night, August 9th.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
Erik Bang does a juggling routine while balancing on a big red ball during the 2019 Ashley for the Arts event Friday in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
Lori Rademacher of Rochester, Minnesota, poses with a living statue during the Ashley for the Arts event held in Arcadia, Wisconsin, on Friday, August 9th.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 2019
Bruce Greenwood of the music group Raizin Kain sings and plays the keyboard Friday night during the 2019 Ashley for the Arts event in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.