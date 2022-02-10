Ashley for the Arts awards $10,000 to Rainbow Community Club

ARCADIA -- Ashley for the Arts has announced the recipient of their 2021 Ashley for the Arts Community Cares Grant; the $10,000 donation will be awarded to the Rainbow Community Club.

Based out of Independence, Wis., the Rainbow Community Club is a women-led organization with the mission of “promoting family life and the betterment of our community.”

The awarded project includes the expansion of the Independence City Hall Park with musical playground equipment and improvements to the accessibility of the current playground.

“Last summer we saw over 600 people at the events we hosted in City Hall Park. We're so excited to be able to incorporate this musical playground equipment into the activities the library hosts for local children and families,” said Kayla Mathson, member of Rainbow Community Club, “This equipment will give kids a fun and unique way to learn about rhythm, practice recognizing patterns, and explore their interests.”

“The current playground equipment has zero entrance for children with mobility needs but improvements are needed to increase interactive play for children with varying abilities. The addition of musical playground equipment would offer cognitive growth, sensory input, motor skill development, motor planning, endurance, and muscle strength for the enhancement for overall child development,” stated Doreen Olson, member of Rainbow Community Club.

Members of the Rainbow Community Club also pledged to volunteer with the Independence Public Library to develop and incorporate the musical playground equipment into the summer reading program. This project has a tentative completion date of September 2022.

The Ashley for the Arts Community Cares Grant was open to eligible non-profit organizations, within a 60-mile radius of Arcadia, WI, looking for assistance with a project that was community focused in art, music and/or cultural activities.

The 2021 Ashley for the Arts event raised a record-breaking $635,000 in support of more than 65 participating schools and non-profit organizations.

Over the past several months, the Ashley for the Arts committee presented these participating organizations with their donation. Donations are awarded based on each participating organization’s involvement in the annual event, including onsite performances and volunteer hours.

Special acknowledgement made to organizations who were new to the event last year: Berean Christian School, Glencoe 4-H, Mondovi Library, Sparta High School, Tomah High School, Troop 148 and the University of La Crosse.

“We are extremely grateful for all of the wonderful volunteers that take part in this event. We know summer can be a busy time for everyone, especially with school-aged children; we are thrilled to offer a fun way to spend time with family and friends all while supporting these amazing organizations,” said Cole Bawek, event director, Ashley for the Arts. “This is a great example of what community is all about.”

Ashley for the Arts is set to return August 11-13 in Arcadia for their 13th annual music and art festival. Brooks & Dunn is set to headline the main stage on Saturday along with additional performers announced and more coming – Night Ranger, Danielle Bradbery and Morgan Wade. Tickets are available online, at the early bird rate of $25 for the entire weekend, at www.AshleyfortheArts.com.

To stay up to date with entertainer and attraction announcements, visit www.AshleyfortheArts.com, or follow Ashley for the Arts on Facebook and @AshleyfortheArts on Instagram.

