As eligibility is open wider in Minnesota, Winona County public health still works to prioritize those in need

With the decision by the state to allow anyone 16 years old or older in the state to get vaccinated against COVID-19 starting Tuesday, Winona County has clarified that some groups of people will still be the first in line.

Spots will be given first to people fitting similar requirements as before. Age priority will go to people 50 years old and older, especially those 65 years old and older.

People 16 years old and older with an underlying health condition will be prioritized, especially those 45 years old or older with at least one condition and those 16 years old or older with at least two conditions.

Underlying health conditions prioritized include, but are not limited to: active cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Down Syndrome, certain heart conditions, obesity, pregnancy, Sickle Cell Disease, and type one or two diabetes.

Jobs that can qualify a person for priority to receive a vaccine include, but are not limited to: agriculture, media, airport staff, first responders, public transit, health care workers, food retail and food service.

More eligibility qualifications can be found on the Minnesota Department of Health's website.

