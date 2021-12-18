As COVID-19 cases and deaths increases, capacity remains manageable at Winona Health

Nine people have died from COVID-19 in Winona County during 2021 so far, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Four of those deaths have been confirmed in the department’s data since the start of November — meaning that about 44% of this year’s COVID-19 deaths so far have likely taken place in less than 17% of the year’s span.

This year’s COVID-19 deaths are different than last year’s deaths, as Valerie Williams, the COVID-19 campaign coordinator for Winona County Health and Human Services, said that while the majority of deaths in 2020 were in long-term care facilities, only one in 2021 has been outside of a private residence.

The age range for Winona County’s COVID-19 deaths in 2021 has been slightly lower than that of last year, as the fatalities this year have ranged in age from 52 to 92 with three of the deaths having been people in their 50s, Williams shared. The average age for deaths in 2021 so far is 72.

Last year’s COVID-19 deaths in Winona County ranged in age from 64 to 104, with an average age of 84.

While the increase in deaths is minimal compared to the fifty deaths that occurred in the county in 2020, the increase in frequency does match an increase of cases too as about 1,500 cases have been added to the county’s total since the start of November.

As of Friday, Winona Health had the capacity to keep up with the community's inpatient treatment needs during this spike.

Robin Hoeg, Winona Health chief operating officer of hospital and primary care services, explained, “We continually evaluate our Medical/Surgical and Intensive Care Unit patient needs to determine overall capacity or bed availability.”

Hoeg shared that at one time the hospital usually has between 4 and 8 COVID-19 patients — with the vast majority of these patients being unvaccinated.

She said that COVID-19 positive patients have ranged in age from 20s to 80s. Most of the patients hospitalized, though, have been middle-age adults.

Thankfully, Hoeg shared, “Most (patients) have been able to go home to continue their slow recovery. A few very sick COVID-positive patients cared for in our ICU for an extended length of time pass away. This is despite every available intervention being provided. Situations like this are heartbreaking for families and our providers and staff. To date, all who have been vaccinated but have been admitted with a breakthrough infection have been able to go home.”

As cases continue to rise each day in the county, Hoeg reminded the public, “The key to preventing COVID, especially its worst outcome, is vaccination and boosters, masking when in public spaces, social distancing, avoiding crowds, and, of course, good hand hygiene is always important.

“The CDC’s website has excellent information including guidelines for those who are fully vaccinated. For the most part, they’ve determined that the vaccines are effective and those who are fully vaccinated can do things that they stopped doing because of the pandemic,” she said. “However, those who have a condition or are taking medications that weaken their immune system, may not be fully protected even if they are fully vaccinated. They should continue to take all precautions recommended for unvaccinated people unless they’ve received other advice from their health care provider.”

