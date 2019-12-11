The pressure will be on for artists Friday as they compete in the third annual Battle of the Brushes in Winona.
About 10 to 12 artists are expected to face off at Island City Brewing Company starting at 7 p.m.
Rounds will be 20 minutes, with each artist painting whatever they would like in that period. But when they run out of time, the paint brushes must be lowered and the work has to stop.
After time is up, audience members will vote for who will continue on in the competition.
The event will continue until one winner is determined.
The paintings will be sold after the competition, with proceeds being split between the artist and the Women’s Resource Center of Winona.
The opportunity to donate to the resource center doesn’t just stop there. While there’s no required admission fee and anyone can attend the family-friendly event, a $5 donation is suggested at the door.
Battle of the Brushes organizer Eileen Moeller was inspired to start the annual competition in Winona after experiencing similar events before moving here.
She got involved as a volunteer and a participating painter.
You have free articles remaining.
“It was just a really fun environment. It’s very lively,” she said.
When she started to call Winona home, she began connecting with the community to see whether there were similar events. She learned that there hadn’t been in a while.
She then worked to bring to Winona an opportunity to possibly participate or just watch people paint and support the resource center, while also talking with other attendees, having drinks and listening to music.
“Everyone has their own style. Some people have been painting for a long time. Some people are hobbyists. Some people just signed up because they thought it would be cool,” Moeller said.
“So there’s all different skill levels and everyone brings their own individual creative self to it. It’s really exciting to see how people show that and how people function under pressure,” she said.
Moeller said Island City Brewing Company and Farm Bureau Financial Services have helped sponsor the competition this year.
Island City Brewing Company is located at 65 E. Front St. in Winona.
For more information about Battle of the Brushes, visit the event's Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.