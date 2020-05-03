Army Corps of Engineers still looking for places to dump dredged material in Winona area

The reason why the Corps is looking for additional placement sites for Pool 6, however, is because the amount of material dredged from the Mississippi River has increased.

Edstrom said the Corps has been looking at potential sites for the past seven to eight years, and in that time the average volume of dredged material has gone up “considerably.”

The Corps said the reason for the increase is due to the area being in a wet cycle where there is more precipitation year-round, meaning more rain and snow. When snow melts, more water goes into the river, bringing excess sedimentation with it.

Due to this increase, new placement sites have been deemed necessary, but the Corps has acknowledged that many people are unwilling to sell their land. To compensate, they’re attempting to optimize the land they already use for dumping and expanding them.

The Corps said its new plan was devised by taking the worst dredging season on record — which is 2014 at 100,000 cubic yards — and adding a buffer of about 20 percent and finding just enough land to store upwards of 170,000 cubic yards of dredged material, amounting to about 12 acres of land.