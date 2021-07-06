 Skip to main content
Arcadia man, 25, medflighted after being pulled from Lake Wazee
Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo
State Journal

A man was medflighted from Lake Wazee Sunday after emergency personnel in Jackson County responded to a report of a distressed swimmer.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, police received a call that a 25-year-old man from Arcadia entered the water and didn’t resurface. The caller told police the man was not a good swimmer.

Jackson County deputies, a Department of Natural Resources conservation warden and Black River Falls Fire Department and EMS responded to the scene. They were met by a group of civilian divers who volunteered to help locate the victim.

The divers reportedly found the victim 25 feet from shore under 17 feet of water. The victim was transported from the scene by air to an area hospital, and his condition hasn’t been released.

