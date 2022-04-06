April Jazz Jam honors Malia Fox, supports Friendship Center

In April 2021, H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing began raising money for local nonprofits as part of their popular monthly Jazz Jams.

With a record-breaking $1,325 raised for Winona Volunteer Services and MN FoodShare in March, generous Jazz Jam patrons have helped support local nonprofits with over $10,000 in total donations!

This month’s Jazz Jam will be dedicated to retiring Winona Friendship Center director Malia Fox on Sunday, April 17 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

The Friendship Center’s mission is to support quality of life for older adults in the Winona area. All donations will be matched by Island City Brewing and H3O – tripling everyone’s support of this vital community organization.

Everyone wishing to sing, play, or cheer on their friends is welcome join the H3O Jazz Trio at Island City Brewing Company’s monthly Jazz Jam. The brewery follows all current CDC guidelines, and all equipment will be sanitized between performers.

Interested players can choose their tunes from a wide selection. Music is available from the Hal Leonard Real Book series, bring your own music, or just name that tune!

