Appointments, hours to change at Winona Health

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clinic appointments and hours will change at Winona Health clinic April 6 through 30.

Appointments will be scheduled during afternoon hours only and the clinic will close at noon. Those with previously scheduled appointments in the afternoon will be directly contacted about rescheduling. Specialty services will continue on normal schedules and staff will communicate all plans with patients directly.

Urgent Care hours will remain the same: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Urgent Care will be closed Easter Sunday, April 12.

Rachelle Schultz, Winona Health CEO, said, “As we anticipate and prepare for the projected increase in patients based on what our colleagues in other locations have or are experiencing, we’re also encouraging staff affected by this change to rest in preparation for what may be to come.”

For updates, information and links to resources about COVID-19, visit winonahealth.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.