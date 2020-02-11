Southeast Minnesota residents will be able to submit community improvement project ideas and applications for support from the University of Minnesota Extension Southeast Regional Sustainable Development Partnership (Southeast RSDP) through Feb. 14 online at z.umn.edu/RSDPIdeaBrief.
The Southeast RSDP seeks ideas from community members and supports local innovation by connecting ideas and seed funding. Examples of projects recently supported by the Southeast RSDP include market feasibility studies, physical structures supporting entrepreneurship, the Deep Winter Greenhouse in Lake City and more accessible at z.umn.edu/RSDPstorymap.
To learn more or discuss ideas, contact Executive Director Okey Ukaga at ukaga001@umn.edu or 218-341-6029.
