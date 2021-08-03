Appleseed Community Theatre to present 'The Boxcar Children'

Appleseed Community Theatre is ready to pull back the curtain and welcome audiences to the production of “The Boxcar Children.”

The timeless story by Gertrude Warner about four orphaned kids defying the odds of staying together as a family is adapted for stage by Barbara Field.

The summer plays are typically musicals, but this summer the choice was a mystery with a much smaller cast including siblings Henry, Jessie, Violet, and Benny. They are intent on staying together and find an abandoned boxcar and make it their home. The mystery unfolds as they stay hidden to avoid being put up for adoption in an orphanage.

The play is co-directed by Kaleb Smith and Kelsey Taunt. Double casting the siblings has allowed more young actors to perform. The adult roles are familiar faces to the stage, played by Tom Desjarlais, Stacy Bruemmer, Debra Narud and Appleseed newcomer Mahlivanh Fleckenstein.

Kelsey Taunt has designed a unique set with multiple moving parts and some creative lighting designs to help transport actors and audiences into the story.

Performances run Thursday, August 5 and Friday, August 6 at 7 p.m., Saturday, August 7 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. pm, and Sunday, August 8 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. p.m. at the La Crescent High School Fine Arts Center.

