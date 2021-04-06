Another COVID-19 vaccine opportunity scheduled for Wednesday

Another appointment-only COVID-19 vaccine clinic is set for Wednesday in Winona County.

Priority populations, including those that are essential workers or who are at high risk due to their health or their age, will be focused on during the clinic.

The clinic will only be open to those 18 years old or older, as only Moderna will be offered. Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for 16 years old and older.

The vaccine clinic is being hosted by Winona County from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday and will be located at the East End Recreation Center in Winona.

Tuesday, when the vaccine clinic was announced, there were still dozens of appointments open as of 1 p.m.

