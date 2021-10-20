Another COVID-19 death in Winona County, death toll reaches 54

Another COVID-19 related death was confirmed in Winona County Tuesday, raising the county's total to 54.

The death was included in data gathered over the weekend.

It's the second death confirmed in the county in less than a week, a quick increase after not having a death since mid-June in the county.

The first death from COVID-19 in the county was confirmed in April 2020, when only 10 cases had been confirmed so far in the county.

Now, with 11 new cases added to the total Wednesday, the county has experienced a total of 6,094 cases -- 6,005 of which are confirmed and 89 of which are probable.

As for Minnesota as a whole, there have been 765,761 COVID-19 cases in total -- 1,858 of which were announced on Wednesday -- and 8,489 deaths due to the disease.

Of those deaths, 32 were announced Wednesday.

For COVID-19 situation updates for Winona County and Minnesota as a whole, visit health.state.mn.us.

