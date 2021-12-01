Another COVID-19 death, 16 new cases confirmed in Winona County

Another new COVID-19 death and 16 new cases in Winona County were confirmed Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The county's totals, with data included up to 4 a.m. Tuesday, are now up to 7,102 cases and 58 deaths.

The new death was a Winona County resident between 50 and 54 years old.

Of the county's first 57 deaths, 49 of them have been within Winona's zip code, while one was in Minnesota City, one was in Altura, one was in Rollingstone, two were in Lewiston, and three were in Saint Charles.

Winona also continues to be the home of most COVID-19 positive individuals in the county by far, with 4,899 of the first 7,086 cases having taken place within Winona's zip code, according to Winona County's public health department.

Other high-COVID-19 transmission communities and their zip codes in Winona County include Saint Charles with 756 cases, Lewiston with 427 cases, Minnesota City with 299 cases, Altura with 194 cases, Dakota with 184 cases, Rollingstone with 139 cases, and Utica with 104 cases.

As for ages, 18 to 24 years old continues to be the most common age group for cases in Winona County with 1,665 cases.

As for other age groups, according to Winona County's public health department, 924 cases have been 30 to 39 years old; 851 cases have been 50 to 59 years old; 794 cases have been 40 to 49 years old; 657 cases have been 60 to 69 years old; 540 cases have been 11 to 17 years old; 520 cases have been 10 years old or younger; 503 cases have been 25 to 29 years old; 356 cases have been 70 to 79 years old; and 260 have been 80 years old or older.

The majority of cases in Winona County have been female with 53.3%.

For more information about COVID-19 in Winona County specifically, visit co.winona.mn.us.

Information about Winona County and Minnesota as a whole can also be found at health.state.mn.us.

