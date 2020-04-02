Another COVID-19 case confirmed in Winona County; total reaches 11

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Another Winona County resident was diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total now to 11 individuals with one having died from the disease, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Thursday.

The most recent person infected is now in isolation and is recovering. that person is in his or her 70s.

No more information about the individual will be released by health officials to protect the patient's privacy.

Minnesota continues to see an increase in cases, with 742 positive cases confirmed as of Thursday.

Eighteen people have died in the state because of COVID-19.

Of the diagnosed individuals, 373 people no longer need to be in isolation as of Thursday.

While most southeastern Minnesota counties have had multiple cases, Houston County continues to have no diagnosed COVID-19 cases, according to MDH Thursday.

For daily COVID-19 situation updates in Minnesota, visit www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/situation.html.

