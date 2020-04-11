Another COVID-19 case confirmed in Buffalo County; total up to 3

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

One more person has been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Buffalo County, increasing the total to 3 positive cases in the county, Buffalo County Public Health confirmed Friday.

The resident, now isolated and recovering at home, is in his or her 40s and was in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.

People who have been in contact with the diagnosed person will be contacted by the public health staff.

One of the other residents in the county diagnosed with COVID-19 has recovered, while the other died from complications of the disease.

