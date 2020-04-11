You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Another COVID-19 case confirmed in Buffalo County; total up to 3
0 comments
breaking top story

Another COVID-19 case confirmed in Buffalo County; total up to 3

One more person has been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Buffalo County, increasing the total to 3 positive cases in the county, Buffalo County Public Health confirmed Friday.

The resident, now isolated and recovering at home, is in his or her 40s and was in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.

People who have been in contact with the diagnosed person will be contacted by the public health staff.

One of the other residents in the county diagnosed with COVID-19 has recovered, while the other died from complications of the disease.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News