Another case of COVID-19, community spread confirmed in Winona County; total now at 5 cases

Another individual has been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Winona County, raising the county’s total number of cases to five.

Winona Community Services Director Karen Sanness confirmed Monday that community spread is present in the county.

While she was limited about what information she can share about the COVID-19 cases in Winona County, she did say that all of the individuals in the county diagnosed with COVID-19 were older than 40 years old.

According to a release from the county department last week, the first two individuals diagnosed with the disease in the county were older than 70 years old. They were in isolation at the time and recovering. Their current state of health has not been released.

At least two of these cases were diagnosed in Sauer Health Care in Winona, according to a Facebook post from the organization last week. The Minnesota Department of Health said Monday morning that there have been 576 positive cases in Minnesota, with 18,822 tests being completed in the state.

As of Monday at noon, there were 10 deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota.

Ninety-two people have been hospitalized in the state, with 56 still in the hospital Monday.

For Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/situation.html.

