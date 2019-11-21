The Foundation for Winona Area Public Schools is grateful to an offer of an anonymous donor to match up to $5,000 before the year's end.
Any donation mentioning the match will go toward reaching the goal of the Foundation which, as a nonprofit organization, finds sole purpose in enriching and enhancing education for students of Winona Area Public Schools.
The foundation lends aid to send students to career days and field trips, purchase pianos for music classes, teach ice fishing and agriculture, purchase books or calculators and immerse students in the Spanish language.
For more information on the Foundation, call 507-494-1004 or email shelley.milek@winona.k12.mn.us.
