Anonymous donor boosts supply at ReStore in Winona

ReStore in Winona

ReStore in Winona

Habitat for Humanity has announced that an anonymous local donor has generously given 40 pallets of brand new ceiling fans, light bulbs, and assorted light fixtures to the ReStore in Winona.

This donation, and donations like these, help Habitat for Humanity build and repair homes by generating sales at the ReStore. 

The ReStore sells energy-efficient products to families, landlords, and businesses looking to purchase affordable materials locally.

Gifts like this further the ReStore’s mission of supporting Habitat construction and repair projects in the community. This year, the ReStore is helping to fund the building of house #53 located in the east end of Winona.

Another generous local donor came forward with a gift of warehouse space to store these pallets until they can be sold at the ReStore. 

To make a donation of products or materials to the ReStore, call Jen Tepovich at (507) 961-9399 or email manager@habitatwinona.org.

