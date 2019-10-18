I grew up in a family where creating art was part of our everyday experience.
Let me explain: My father was a painter, illustrator and wrote art textbooks for a living.
Before starting a family, my mother designed kids’ clothing for Munsingwear. With family friends that were artists and lots of creating going on, my siblings and I found drawing, painting, writing and dreaming a part of our day-to-day activities. I guess you could say, we were artists without even knowing it.
One of my fondest childhood memories was building a 3-plus-foot-high green papier mache dragon with my dad, brother and sister.
Another proud moment was sewing a striped polyester poncho (picture an ugly version of Boho styling) with my mom’s help and guidance.
Growing up in this environment promoted creativity and thus, studying art in college seemed a natural choice.
So, I decided to attend Atelier Lack in Minneapolis, which was modeled after the famous European Ateliers (schools) of the past.
I studied with a small group of students under Richard Lack. We drew from plaster cast replicas of museum sculptures, then live models and later progressed to painting still lifes and portraits. This background gave me the rendering skills to tackle and learn how to create in just about any medium.
Over the years, life events have influenced my choice of medium. I’ve created paintings for galleries in the East and Southwest, made custom ceramic tiles in Montana, then created large quilted art tapestries and elaborate beaded necklaces for juried shows that were international in scope.
It’s only in recent years that I’ve delved into the art of photography.
I discovered photography by chance. At the time I was having my art quilts and beadwork professionally photographed so that I could apply to juried shows.
This photography was a huge expense. I thought, “How hard can making images of my work be? I can do this.”
I admit I was naive. But, the more I experimented with digital photography, the more I found it utterly fascinating. Then, when I purchased a macro lens, I became passionate about photography.
To view nature from a butterfly’s perspective opened up a fantasy-like view right in my backyard. It was like traveling to a far away land without leaving home. I was smitten.
You are invited to my current exhibit, bella flora! Step into my beautiful world of macro and floral photography hosted by Blue Heron Coffeehouse at 162 W. 2nd St., Winona. This exhibit will run through Nov. 4.
