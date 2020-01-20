Angel shots at Tavern 129 are not a beverage enjoyed by visitors, as the name may portray.
Instead, they are a system to help protect women who find themselves in dangerous or uncomfortable situations at the bar.
With posters posted in the restrooms, women are able to take a moment to read the instructions for getting help.
If “neat” is requested, “bar staff will escort (the woman) outside/to (her) car.”
If “on the rocks” is the chosen option, “bar staff will get a Lyft/call a friend for (her.)”
If asking for the shot “with a lime,” then “bar staff will call the police.”
The posters explain to the women that their safety is the bar’s main concern.
“We will handle with discretion and get you to a safe place as soon as possible. If you see something, say something,” the poster explains.
Luckily, Tavern 129 manager Paul Martinez said that he has never witnessed anybody ask for an angel shot while he’s been working.
There has been a great deal of curiosity about it, though, with customers asking questions about the shots.
He said the bar received signs last year from the Women’s Resource Center, now known as the Advocacy Center of Winona, to implement the system.
The staff was informed about this system through group messaging, preparing everyone to be aware of the angel shots in case someone requests one.
“It’s a good system to help protect women at the bar,” Martinez said. He suspects that other bars in the area likely have similar options available to help women in bad situations.
Martinez said that often situations that include someone acting in an uncomfortable or inappropriate way usually lead to a bartender asking a bouncer to help deal with the situation.
Another option for receiving help in similar situations is calling the Advocacy Center of Winona's crisis helpline at 507-452-4453.
For Winona State University and Minnesota State College Southeast students, a confidential gender-based violence helpline is available by calling 507-457-5610.
Both of these helplines are 24-hour options every day.
Tavern 129 is located at 129 W. Third St., Winona.
