Amtrak reducing long-distance trains to three days a week despite promising returns

“When you analyze what’s happened to Amtrak during the COVID period, since March when ridership really collapsed, it is clear that the long-distance trains are holding up much better in terms of a ridership perspective and a revenue perspective,” Nelson said. “ We don’t believe that this decision to cut the long-distance trains is a wise one based off how they’ve performed in the pandemic period.”

Nelson said 45% of the revenue Amtrak has earned since March has come from the national, long-distance routes, which is higher than the 21% earned last year.

While the revenue from the long-distance trains is down 64% from last year, the other two options that Amtrak offers are down by 90%.

In fact, Nelson pointed out, long-distance trains have risen to earn more than the state-supported and Northeast Corridor trains compared to last year.

“The long-distance trains are clearly holding up,” Nelson said. “It really enforces our belief ... that people depend on these trains. Families with kids, college students (or) people traveling to remote areas of the country... they need these trains to get around.”